Chi Wellness Challenge check-in with Factor75 Founder Mike Apostal and Listen Ventures MD Jeff Cantalupo

Posted 10:49 AM, May 30, 2019, by
Checking in on the #ChiWellnessChallenge, a challenge designed to make entrepreneurs and founders take stock of their well-being and pursue a six-week goal to better themselves whether it be focus, eating, exercise, weight loss or sleep. In-studio Scott talks to challenge participants Pete Wilkins, Managing Director of Hyde Park Angels, Mike Apostal, founder of Factor75 and Jeff Cantalupo, Managing Director of Listen Ventures.
