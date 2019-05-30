× Chi Wellness Challenge check-in with Factor75 Founder Mike Apostal and Listen Ventures MD Jeff Cantalupo

Checking in on the #ChiWellnessChallenge, a challenge designed to make entrepreneurs and founders take stock of their well-being and pursue a six-week goal to better themselves whether it be focus, eating, exercise, weight loss or sleep. In-studio Scott talks to challenge participants Pete Wilkins, Managing Director of Hyde Park Angels, Mike Apostal, founder of Factor75 and Jeff Cantalupo, Managing Director of Listen Ventures.