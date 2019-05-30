Block Club Chicago Reporter Mina Bloom on the leaking blue line canopy

Monica Hayes reads about the Tuesday night Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line accident in a local tabloid before boarding the same line in Chicago on Wednesday, July 12, 2006. More than 150 people were injured after an eight-car train derailed and sparked a fire causing thick smoke in a subway tunnel. Law enforcement officials said there was no indication of foul play or terrorism. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Block Club Chicago Reporter Mina Bloom joins Jon Hansen to describe a waterfall canopy, which cost $17 million to install in an Avondale blue line and is now leaking. She explains why she reports on stories as such, too.

