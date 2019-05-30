Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.30.19: Lightsabers and Rocketmen

BFF's Bill and Wendy

The guests for today’s show include ABC entertainment reporter Jason Nathanson, etiquette expert Akilah Easter, and WGN’s own Dean Richards. Jason gives Bill and Wendy a rundown what to expect from Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Lifestyle and etiquette expert, Akilah Easter, gives us some tips for traveling with family, summer workplace attire, and advice for handling children during playdates. Finally, Dean Richards joins the show with his reviews of “Rocketman” and “Godzilla: King of Monsters.”

