× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.30.19: Lightsabers and Rocketmen

The guests for today’s show include ABC entertainment reporter Jason Nathanson, etiquette expert Akilah Easter, and WGN’s own Dean Richards. Jason gives Bill and Wendy a rundown what to expect from Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Lifestyle and etiquette expert, Akilah Easter, gives us some tips for traveling with family, summer workplace attire, and advice for handling children during playdates. Finally, Dean Richards joins the show with his reviews of “Rocketman” and “Godzilla: King of Monsters.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.