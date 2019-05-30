× Alderman Brendan Reilly on noisy street performers: “It’s an office worker issue.”

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe) to discuss a new proposal narrowing the boundaries and confining street music downtown to the hours of the day when there is the greatest amount of pedestrian traffic due to noise complaints from residents and office workers.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3644115/3644115_2019-05-31-004815.64kmono.mp3

