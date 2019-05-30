× Akilah Easter is preparing us for the summer with etiquette tips and parenting advice

Just like sports and fashion, proper etiquette changes with the seasons. Lifestyle and etiquette expert, Akilah Easter, joins the show to discuss how those changes affect what is appropriate workplace attire, how to prepare for vacations, and best practices for traveling with family. She also gives a few tips on proper etiquette when managing children’s play-dates.

