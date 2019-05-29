× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/29/19: Terry’s Commencement Speech, U.S. Travel Dips, & Asian Carp in Lake Michigan

The U.S/China trade deal is in the news a lot these days, but Terry Savage wants Steve Bertrand to know that the whole subject is way more than just deals on cars and steel. Terry then shared her (unofficial) commencement speech for all recent college grads and the most important thing they should know now they’re in the real world. Tori Barnes is checking in on how the problems with our county’s infrastructure is impacting the way Americans and international visitors travel through the U.S. and Frank Sennett knows how to chip away Lake Michigan’s Asian Carp problem.