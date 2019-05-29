× The Top Five@5 (05/29/19): Mayor Lightfoot shuts down Ald. Burke, Robert Mueller finally speaks to the public, former ‘Jeopardy’ champ Ken Jennings critiques James Holzhauer, a Disney Princess doesn’t need a man, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 29th, 2019:

(Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe)

In her first City Council meeting, Mayor Lightfoot proposed new rules of order which Alderman Ed Burke objected to, saying that the rules weren’t ‘gender neutral’. Special Counsel Robert Mueller finally spoke publicly weeks after finishing the Russia investigation. He addressed whether they considered charging President Trump with obstruction of justice. A four-year-old wants Disney to understand that ‘Princess Jasmine’ doesn’t need a man, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3643781/3643781_2019-05-30-002121.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!