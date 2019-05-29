The Top Five@5 (05/29/19): Mayor Lightfoot shuts down Ald. Burke, Robert Mueller finally speaks to the public, former ‘Jeopardy’ champ Ken Jennings critiques James Holzhauer, a Disney Princess doesn’t need a man, and more…

Posted 8:10 PM, May 29, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller walks from the podium after speaking at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 29th, 2019:

In her first City Council meeting, Mayor Lightfoot proposed new rules of order which Alderman Ed Burke objected to, saying that the rules weren’t ‘gender neutral’. Special Counsel Robert Mueller finally spoke publicly weeks after finishing the Russia investigation. He addressed whether they considered charging President Trump with obstruction of justice. A four-year-old wants Disney to understand that ‘Princess Jasmine’ doesn’t need a man, and more!

