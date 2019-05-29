× The Patti Vasquez Show 05.28.19 | Patti says goodbye to Desmond O’Neill, Rep. Sara Feigenholtz talks reproductive rights, and Musician Sarah Eide joins the conversation

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Patti reminisces opens the show by paying her respects to Director Desmond Rory O’Neill who passed Sunday, May 26. Interested in saying goodbye to Desmond?

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2nd, at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois from 10:00 am until time of chapel service at 2:00pm. Interment private. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com

Representative Sara Feigenholtz joins the conversation over the phone as she discusses abortion and reproductive rights bills in Illinois. Does Roe V. Wade still hold up in today’s legislation. Rep. Feigenholtz breaks down the importance differences between then and now and how this fight for reproductive rights is changing nation-wide.

For more information on Rep. Feigenholtz find her at staterepsara.com or give her a call at 773-496-4141.

Elysabeth Alfano joins us in our Allstate Skyline Studios with some vegan treats from Veggie Grill and more information on her podcast on WGN Radio, Awesome Vegans.

Want to try veganism and not sure where to start? Start with Elysabeth! Be sure to check out her website elysabethalfano.com.

Comedian Paul Farahvar joins the conversation in the studio as we talk to Musician Sarah Eide. Be sure to catch Sarah at The Green Mill May 29 during the Paper Machete Cocktail hour.

For more information on Sarah, check out her website saraheide.com.

Keep up with Paul on Twitter! @PaulFarahvar

Be sure to keep the conversation going with Patti on Twitter! @pattivasquezchi

Catch Patti LIVE on stage at Zanies June 10-11 at 8pm. For more information go to chicago.Zanies.com. You can find tickets to Patti’s show here.