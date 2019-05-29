× The Opening Bell 5/29/19: The Positives/Negatives of The Auto Industry in 2019

The auto industry is still trying to find itself in 2019 as Dale Buss noted while checking in with Steve Grzanich from Detroit. The two covered a mixed bag of news – from thousands of manufacturing jobs cut world wide, to a planned merger of Renault and Fiat Chrysler, this year’s story is still being written. Steve then shifted to the board room where Representative Emanuel Chris Welch (IL State Representative of the 7th District) is working to pass a bill that makes Illinois business leadership more diverse, and that could further opportunity and business performance.