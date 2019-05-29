CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 20: Cards with a picture of Mayor Lori Lightfoot are passed out to visitors at City Hall following Lightfoot's inauguration ceremony on May 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Today Lightfoot become the first black female and openly gay chief executive in the city’s history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone: “This is a stark, stark turnaround”
The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone joins Jon Hansen to discuss the latest in City Council news, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s response to Alderman Ed Burke’s objection.