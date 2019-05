× The ‘Airbnb for Farmland’ Helps Landowners Monetize Their Farm

Corbett Kull, CEO of Tillable, joins Scott in-studio to talk about how he’s aiming to revolutionize the use of farmland. Coined as the Airbnb of farmland, Tillable is a digital network that connects landowners with farmers. Through his platform, families who own farmland can better utilize and monetize their land without the use of a big corporation, become better landowners and improve the return on their investment.