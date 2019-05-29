× Survive a Giant Monster Attack with the “Kaiju Survival Guide”

Author Wes Parker joins Nick Digilio to talk about his survival guide to the Kaiju menace. Parker talks about the real research behind the fictional guide and his inspiration for writing a book for fans of giant monster movies. You too can survive the wrath of a giant moth or three-headed dragon with the help of Wes’ guide.

Purchase “The Kaiju Survival Guide” now on Amazon.

