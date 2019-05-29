Steve Cochran Full Show 05.29.19: Worst. Spring. Ever.

Posted 11:04 AM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57AM, May 29, 2019

John Da Cosse with Miriam and Rich from The Raue Center For The Arts

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we bring on John Da Cosse for another rousing episode of ‘Fact or Fiction’!  Then, producer of Extension 720 Pete Zimmerman calls in to share an update on his eggplant situation.  We also get a call all the way from the White House when our buddy “President Trump” dials in to give Steve Cochran updates on Japan, Don Jr. and Rudy Giuliani.  And did you happen to see that infamous first pitch at the White Sox game?  Well, we have an exclusive interview with…the baseball!  All this and more!

