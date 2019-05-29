Roe Conn Full Show (5/29/19): A Chicagoan fresh from Mt. Everest talks about the treacherous conditions, Chicago’s new Finance chair talks reform, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes -feat. Justin Kaufmann in for Roe- for Wednesday, May 29th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at a fiery first Chicago City Council for Mayor Lightfoot, Chicagoan Alex Pancoe talks about his experience this month climbing Mt. Everest, Chicago Ald. Scott Waguespack(32nd) & new chair of the powerful Finance Committee talks about his plans for the city under Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson reports on the latest developments in Springfield as the General Assembly scrambles to complete a laundry list of bills before the spring session ends, the Top Five@5 features best audio from the day, CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti breaks down Robert Mueller’s unusual press conference about his eponymous report, and plant-based news/lifestyle expert & ‘Awesome Vegans Podcast’ Elysabeth Alfano plays #NewsOrRuse.

