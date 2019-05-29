Rep. Sara Feigenholtz talks reproductive rights and more

Posted 12:28 AM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08AM, May 29, 2019

Rep. Feigenholtz and Patti Vasquez

Representative Sara Feigenholtz joins the conversation over the phone with Host Patti Vasquez as she discusses abortion and reproductive rights bills in Illinois. Does Roe V. Wade still hold up in today’s legislation. Rep. Feigenholtz breaks down the importance differences between then and now and how this fight for reproductive rights is changing nation-wide.

For more information on Rep. Feigenholtz find her at staterepsara.com or give her a call at 773-496-4141.

