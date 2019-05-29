Renato Mariotti reads between the lines of Robert Mueller’s unusual press conference
CNN Legal Analyst & former Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins Anna Davlantes & Justin Kaufmann(in for Roe Conn) to break down Robert Mueller’s press conference about the investigation into Russian meddling.
