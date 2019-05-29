In this May 22, 2019 photo, a long queue of mountain climbers line a path on Mount Everest just below camp four, in Nepal. Seasoned mountaineers say the Nepal government's failure to limit the number of climbers on Mount Everest has resulted in dangerous overcrowding and a greater number of deaths. (AP Photo/Rizza Alee)
“Outside Magazine” Senior Editor Grayson Schaffer: “Everyone [at Mount Everest] sees weather windows opening up” and they rush at once
“Outside Magazine” Senior Editor Grayson Schaffer joins Jon Hansen to describe the traffic jam that caused 11 deaths this year on Mount Everest. He’s climbed Mount Everest before, and he lists the point for each camp on the mountain, and he describes how the high altitude can lead to climbers’ brain swelling and more.