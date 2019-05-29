× “Outside Magazine” Senior Editor Grayson Schaffer: “Everyone [at Mount Everest] sees weather windows opening up” and they rush at once

“Outside Magazine” Senior Editor Grayson Schaffer joins Jon Hansen to describe the traffic jam that caused 11 deaths this year on Mount Everest. He’s climbed Mount Everest before, and he lists the point for each camp on the mountain, and he describes how the high altitude can lead to climbers’ brain swelling and more.