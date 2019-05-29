× NBC Nightly News Reporter Cynthia McFadden: These voting booths were “new” in the 1960s

NBC Nightly News Reporter Cynthia McFadden joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss the dated voting equipment which is being upgraded in California ahead of the 2020 election. The voting equipment which is lacking in upgrades may be the cause of hacking during the election and we pose the question of what to do to deter this from happening in the future.