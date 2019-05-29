NBC Nightly News Reporter Cynthia McFadden: These voting booths were “new” in the 1960s

Posted 10:53 AM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56AM, May 29, 2019

ABC News' Cynthia McFadden attends the 2013 Courage in Journalism and Lifetime Achievement Awards hosted by the International Women's Media Foundation at Cipriani's 42nd Street on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NBC Nightly News Reporter Cynthia McFadden joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss the dated voting equipment which is being upgraded in California ahead of the 2020 election.  The voting equipment which is lacking in upgrades may be the cause of hacking during the election and we pose the question of what to do to deter this from happening in the future. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.