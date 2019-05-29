More Good Today: Giving Acts of Human Kindness a Voice

Mary Latham, recently given the title “tourist of humanity”, joins me over the phone lines to share how she began the “More Good Today” project, a 50 state road trip to compile stories of acts of human kindness to create a book to donate to hospital waiting rooms. You do not want to miss hearing this incredible story and what inspired her to start this adventure, that has lasted 2 1/2 years, 39/50 states, 129 homes and 33,000 miles and counting. Mary is truly a special soul and is the perfect example of how one person can make a lasting impact and create change. Learn more about her story and how you can be part of it at www.moregood.today. And definitely listen to her Ted Talk here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJLuBqd0a78.

