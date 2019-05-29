LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Mindy Rickles arrives at the premiere party for the OBB Pictures and Netflix Original Series "Historical Roasts" featuring Jeff Ross at Landmark Theatre on May 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Mindy Rickles roasts the classics on the new Netflix show, “Historical Roasts”
Mindy Rickles, Don Rickles’ daughter, speaks about her appearance on the new Netflix show “Historical Roasts” Starring Jeff Ross. Steve Cochran speaks to her about playing the part of her father on the series as well as the ongoing success with her career.