× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-29-19: “How about a tax anytime a politician argues that we need to renovate McCormick Place?”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot putting Alderman Ed Burke in his place during her first day at City Council, legal recreational marijuana in Illinois being a step closer after a Senate committee vote, the Illinois Senate approving McCormick Place expansion and the related food and beverage tax, the Sox beating the Royals on the strength of another strong performance by Lucas Giolito, the Cubs losing to the Astros and Ben Zobrist possibly missing the rest of the year.