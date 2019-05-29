× Kwan Choi brings Menchie’s Dole Whips to Bill and Wendy

As far as Bill and Wendy knew, Dole Whips only existed at Walt Disney World Resorts, but now Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt offers the frozen treat in stores across the country. Kwan Choi is the franchise owner of Menchie’s in Schaumburg and he brings some of their cool confections with him to the studio. Grab your own fro-yo at Menchie’s in Schaumburg Town Square, 160D S Roselle Rd B4, Schaumburg, IL.

