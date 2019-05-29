× Dr. John Duffy wants you to understand what “trauma” truly means

Author and psychologist, Dr. John Duffy, joins the show to talk about the psychology behind the decision to climb Mount Everest and how we remember Cubs legend, Bill Buckner. Later on, he discusses the expanding definition of trauma in recognition of PTSD Awareness Month in June.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.