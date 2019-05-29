× Comedian Pat McGann on coming up in the Chicago comedy scene

Chicago Comedian Pat McGann visits Bill and Wendy in the studio in advance of his upcoming shows at Zanies comedy club. McGann tells stories from his days as a Zanies host, discusses being a comedian in 2019, and lets us know what it is that makes Chicagoans so funny.

Pat is performing May 31- June 2 at Zanies in Chicago, and June 5-8 at Zanies in Rosemont. For more information visit zanies.com.

