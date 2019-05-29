Chicagoan who survived last week on Everest describes the dangers: “There were bodies on the way up that were still attached to the lines”

In this May 22, 2019 photo, a long queue of mountain climbers line a path on Mount Everest just below camp four, in Nepal. Seasoned mountaineers say the Nepal government's failure to limit the number of climbers on Mount Everest has resulted in dangerous overcrowding and a greater number of deaths. (AP Photo/Rizza Alee)

The 2019 climbing season on Mount Everest has been one of the deadliest on record as at least 11 people have died trying to make the ascent. Chicagoan Alex Pancoe just returned from a successful climb on the deadly mountain, he joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe) to describe his experience. He’s also talks about his attempt to compete the ‘Explorer’s Grand Slam’ on his way to raising a million dollars for Lurie Children’s Hospital.

