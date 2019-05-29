Chicago Is Getting A Top Golf!

Posted 10:50 AM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, May 29, 2019

Lori Rackl, the travel editor for the Chicago Tribune, speaks about the city’s first Topgolf Swing Suite slated to open this summer at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel.  Lori also discusses the other exciting things happening throughout the city this summer. 

