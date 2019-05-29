Patton Kizzire, top left, and Ryan Fox of New Zealand walk down the fourth fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Chicago Is Getting A Top Golf!
Lori Rackl, the travel editor for the Chicago Tribune, speaks about the city’s first Topgolf Swing Suite slated to open this summer at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel. Lori also discusses the other exciting things happening throughout the city this summer.