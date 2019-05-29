× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.29.19: We Got Dole Whiplashed

We begin with a live broadcast of special counsel Robert Mueller’s press conference and discuss its implications with Steve Bertrand. Chicago funnyman Pat McGann joins the show and tells stories of his comedic come-up, and how he navigates the landscape of comedy today. Then, author and psychologist Dr. John Duffy comes on in recognition of PTSD Awareness Month to share some wisdom about how we deal with trauma. Finally, Menchie’s Schaumburg franchise owner Kwan Choi brings some Dole Whips from his store and talks about how he came into owning a franchise of the fro-yo chain.

