Ald. Scott Waguespack on Ald. Ed Burke’s attempt to disrupt Mayor Lightfoot’s first council meeting: “he was trying to play a game”
32nd Ward Alderman, and Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe) to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s 1st City Council meeting and how City Hall will be ran different under her leadership.
