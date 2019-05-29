× Ald. Scott Waguespack on Ald. Ed Burke’s attempt to disrupt Mayor Lightfoot’s first council meeting: “he was trying to play a game”

32nd Ward Alderman, and Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe) to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s 1st City Council meeting and how City Hall will be ran different under her leadership.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3643778/3643778_2019-05-30-003518.64kmono.mp3

