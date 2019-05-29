× Actor Ed Begley, Jr. Gives Elysabeth Alfano a Tour Of His LEED Certified House and Tips for Saving Energy

Ahhhh, the great Ed Begley, Jr! Ed joins me on Awesome Vegans to give us a private tour of his Platinum LEED Certified house! From the thickness of the walls to the refurbished floors and from the room specific heat thermostats to the solar panel heated pool with a hidden underground tank to catch rain water, Ed has done everything to make sure his house is as green and eco-friendly as possible. He also tells us if there is hope or are we doomed?

It’s not just on the set of film and TV that Ed stays busy. He explains that he loves to garden and cook…so after the house tour we share some tomato soup and talk cleaning products, appliances and his secret about working with director Christopher Guest!

On this special episode of Awesome Vegans, you will not only get to know this kind and creative soul, but you will learn how to keep your gas bill to about $30 month!

For more information go to ElysabethAlfano.com and EdBegley.com

