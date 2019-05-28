× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/28/19: Applicants Ghosting Employers, Modular Construction, & U of C’s New School

Many might think that weather isn’t a factor in the business world, but when traders on Wall Street get stuck at their vacation locations after the Memorial Day weekend, there will certainly be less trades on the market. Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian discussed the low trading volume on the day and a number of other aspects that are causing an up and down business day. Michelle Reisdorf then focused on the job market detailing the surprising number of applicants that have blown off potential employers, Gerry Perinar is sharing his thoughts on how the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters is adapting to modular construction deals in the city, and Amy Guth is breaking down the news of the new school at the University of Chicago.