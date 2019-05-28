× The Top Five@5 (05/28/19): Mayor Lightfoot says Memorial Day weekend violence an “Unacceptable state of affairs.” Lamar Odom claims he was poisoned at Nevada brothel, an Ohio weatherman loses his cool on-air, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 28th, 2019:

(Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe Conn)

After 41 people were shot-seven fatally in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Lightfoot says the level of gun violence seen is unacceptable. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigning in Concord,NH says that many schools across the country are having a trouble adding teachers because they lack the financial resources needed to fill the positions. Former NBA star Lamar Odom tells the ladies of ‘The View’ that he’s not to blame for the four-day bender at a Nevada brothel where he almost died. A local weatherman lost his temper when viewers complained on social media about tornado coverage interrupting an episode of ‘The Bachelorette’, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3643422/3643422_2019-05-28-230522.64kmono.mp3

