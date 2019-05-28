The Top Five@5 (05/28/19): Mayor Lightfoot says Memorial Day weekend violence an “Unacceptable state of affairs.” Lamar Odom claims he was poisoned at Nevada brothel, an Ohio weatherman loses his cool on-air, and more…

Posted 6:52 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, May 28, 2019

FILE - In this March 30, 2016, file photo, former Los Angeles Lakers' player Lamar Odom watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Miami Heat in Los Angeles. Odom told Us Weekly for a story published online March 29, 2017, that he is “a walking miracle” after being found unconscious with cocaine in his system in a Nevada brothel in 2015. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 28th, 2019:

(Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe Conn)

After 41 people were shot-seven fatally in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Lightfoot says the level of gun violence seen is unacceptable. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigning in Concord,NH says that many schools across the country are having a trouble adding teachers because they lack the financial resources needed to fill the positions. Former NBA star Lamar Odom tells the ladies of ‘The View’ that he’s not to blame for the four-day bender at a Nevada brothel where he almost died. A local weatherman lost his temper when viewers complained on social media about tornado coverage interrupting an episode of ‘The Bachelorette’, and more!

