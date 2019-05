× The Opening Bell 5/28/19: Living & Enjoying Life in 6-Week Cycles

The daily grind of the 5-day work week can be draining and seem endless. The Opening Bell’s Steve Grzanich learned that one Chicago Entrepreneur is flipping the traditional on it’s head and working in 6 week cycles. Joe Martin (Designer, Entrepreneur and Author of “6 Week Cycles“) is sharing his message about the different way to thrive in the work world that strives for more positivity in the workplace.