× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.28.19: 19 new taxes and fees, Bill Buckner and Ben Zobrist, “The Interview Show” and “Jeopardy!”

John Williams starts off the short week with an observance of Memorial Day. And, he tells you how he messed up a hotel reservation over the weekend. Then, Illinois Policy Institute Budget and Tax Director Adam Schuster joins John Williams to talk about the 19 taxes and fees proposed to go into place in Illinois, and how the graduated income tax doesn’t actually help the middle class as it is meant to do. WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman remembers Bill Buckner, a former Dodger and Cub, and hashes out where Ben Zobrist may be, both physically and emotionally. Finally, “The Interview Show” Host Mark Carman talks about his upcoming Hideout return, and tries his hand at some of the “Jeopardy!” questions James Holzhauer has been rocking.