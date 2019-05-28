The John Williams NewsClick: How gun violence affects a beautiful city

Posted 4:38 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, May 28, 2019

The Chicago skyline is seen from the media helicopter traveling with President Barack Obama to the landing zone, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.