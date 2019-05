× “The Interview Show” Host Mark Bazer wouldn’t make a good “Jeopardy!” contestant

“The Interview Show” Host Mark Bazer joins John Williams to preview his upcoming Hideout comeback on June 7 with a film producer, a chef and more. Then, Mark talks about his podcast, “The Interview Show with Mark Bazer.” He holds the rights to the name of his show, but here’s what he does when someone else uses it. And, he bombs at James Holzhauer’s Jeopardy! questions.