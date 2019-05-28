× Steven Raichlen Brings Brisket to Your Backyard, BBQ University and New Book!

BBQ Guru, James Beard Award winner and Hall of Famer Steven Raichlen joins Dane “On The Road” to share the history and mystery of great brisket. Hear as Steven talk about many great ways to enjoy it and how brisket has become the sought after success of cooks in both backyards and competitions. We kick off the summer grilling and BBQ season with Steven’s latest book The Brisket Chronicles that includes tips, techniques, recipes and perspectives, giving fans ways to make and enjoy everything from meaty main courses to cookies. Check out all things Steve Raichlen at www.Barbecuebible.com.