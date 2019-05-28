Steve Cochran Full Show 05.28.19: Dean…you wear glasses?

Posted 10:25 AM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, May 28, 2019

Dean Richards with Steve Cochran

Today Steve Cochran mulls over the question, does Dean Richards wear glasses?  During another exciting episode of “Moron Entertainment” Dean Richards shares the hottest stories from the week including box office stats from Aladdin and the upcoming “Between Two Ferns” movie.  We also call up Doctor Kevin Most who shares some valuable insight into the eye health.  And have you ever wondered hotel maids wish you would do?  Steve Cochran divulges a list of the top 10 pet peeves of these hotel workers.  All this and so much more!

