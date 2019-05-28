× Simon Pagenaud on Indy 500, Favorite Cars and Racing Towards Road America!

Indy 500 Champion and team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Simon shares the importance of winning Indy 500 and the great start the team has in 2019. Listen as Simon fill us in on the action coming up at Road America, “The National Park of Speed” and all the reasons that he and so many drivers and fans truly love the experience at Road America and ways first responders and kids can enjoy race weekend. Simon talks about some of his favorite cars and his collection and fun things coming up on social media and for fans!