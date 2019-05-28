× Scott Helman | Songwriting, Springsteen and Gin…Canada’s Soulful Crooner Is More Than Meets The Eye

On this episode of Sound Sessions we speak to the best thing to come out of Canada since maple syrup and Celine Dion. Singer/Songwriter Scott Helman joins us in the Sound Sessions Studio at WGN Radio before his sold out House Of Blues show (alongside fellow rockers, Marianas Trench). We talk about everything from his humble beginnings of trying to get booked on shows as a youth to the progression of his career to now being billed as a headliner. His insight into life and music had this podcaster very impressed. Nothing but good things will come from this artist. Enjoy the podcast!

