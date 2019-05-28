White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walks towards the West Wing after speaking to reporters on the North Lawn at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Ryan Nobles: “It was smart for Chuck Todd to get [Sarah Sanders] on record”
Ryan Nobles joins the Steve Cochran show to share the latest news from Washington D.C. The recent interview with Chuck Todd and Sarah Sanders is discussed as well as President Trump’s evaluation of Joe Biden and relationship with Kim Jong-un.