Roe Conn Full Show (5/28/19): NASA is going back to the moon with Artemis, the IL General Assembly has its work cutout this week, and more…

May 28, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes (featuring Justin Kaufmann in for Roe Conn) for Tuesday, May 28th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the holiday weekend’s violence, WTTW’s Amanda Vinicky sets the stage for how the Illinois General Assembly will achieve its long legislative agenda -including recreational marijuana, sports gambling, & constituional amendment, the Director of Human Lunar Exploration programs at NASA explains how the Artemis Program will send the first American woman to the moon in the next decade, Climbing & Fitness Manager at Brooklyn Boulders Daniel Rudolph looks at what it takes to climb Mt. Everest, and the Top Five@5 features a meteorologist loosing it on live TV.

