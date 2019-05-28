× Righteous Kitchen prepares for Wicker Park pop up

MiMi and Matt Tolken of Righteous Kitchen, a meal prep company focused on taking the hassle out of dinner to give us details on how they got started, they’re upcoming pop up event in Wicker Park, and their new title as Top 3rd restaurants in Chicago by Fifth Third Bank.

You can catch Righteous Kitchen this June at 1262 N. Milwaukee Ave in Wicker Park.

Want to know more about Righteous Kitchen? Check them out online at righteouskitch.com.

Plus, our friend Comedian Bill bunker at the Laugh Factory Saturday Night at 7:15p.

Listen to the full interview here: