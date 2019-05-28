× Noted pet expert Steve Dale brings his animal knowledge to Bill and Wendy

Bill and Wendy speak with animal behavior consultant Steve Dale into the studio for his monthly pet talk. He explains the new pet fire safety law that was passed, the pros and cons of feeding animals raw meat, the Famous Fido Alliance Annual Celebration of Life benefit, and more!

