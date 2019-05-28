NHRA Route 66 Nationals Are Coming Up FAST!
President of Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway, Scott Paddock joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Scott fills us in on all the action around the corner with stars of Drag Racing coming soon to the Coliseum of Speed in Joliet. Listen as Scott shares that legends like Shirley “Cha Cha Muldowney and stars John Force, Antron Brown, Ron Capps and many more are on their way to Route 66 Raceway. An ultimate family road trip, the weekend of action includes pit passes with every ticket and fun for all ages at the most exciting racing event with speeds well over 300 mph. For more information and to get in on all the activities check out www.route66raceway.com.