NASA’s director of human lunar-exploration programs layout out the path to putting America’s first woman on the moon
Director for human lunar-exploration programs at NASA, Marshall Smith joins Anna Davlantes & Justin Kaufmann(in for Roe Conn) to talk about the Artemis Program, how NASA will put a lunar orbital station(Gateway) to stage future human exploration of the moon, and how private/public partnerships are fueling the future of manned space travel.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!