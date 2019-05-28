NASA’s director of human lunar-exploration programs layout out the path to putting America’s first woman on the moon

This illustration made available by NASA shows the Space Launch System during liftoff. On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, NASA's top official said the space agency's new rocket won't be ready for a moon shot next year. (Marshall Space Flight Center/NASA via AP)

Director for human lunar-exploration programs at NASA, Marshall Smith joins Anna Davlantes & Justin Kaufmann(in for Roe Conn) to talk about the Artemis Program, how NASA will put a lunar orbital station(Gateway) to stage future human exploration of the moon, and how private/public partnerships are fueling the future of manned space travel.

