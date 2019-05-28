× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-28-19: “How is it news that the Bears are ranking their top 100 players? I did that in the fifth grade”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the Chicago violence over Memorial Day weekend, the Illinois House voting to put Governor Pritzker’s graduated income tax plan on the November 2020 ballot, tornadoes ripping through the Chicago area, the Bears ranking the top 100 players to ever play for the team, the Cubs losing a series to the Reds, the Sox getting blown out in Minnesota, the Bruins taking a 1-0 lead over the Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals and the great Bill Buckner passing away.