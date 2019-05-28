Highlights: White Sox 2 – Royals 1 – 5/27-28/19

Posted 9:53 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42PM, May 28, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, splashes teammate Yolmer Sanchez after Sanchez's RBI-single off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy won the contest in the ninth inning of a baseball game that was suspended due to rain the previous day, in Chicago, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The White Sox won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals – May 27-28, 2019 (Game suspended 5/27, resumed 5/28)

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.