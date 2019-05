× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Jack I.

Jack Igric is our amazing Kid of the Week. He’s a 12-year-old 6th grader at Minooka Intermediate School. He’s an aspiring young broadcaster and he is being mentored by Doc Emrick. He’s a kind, bright and athletic. He plays hockey, flag football and he runs cross country and track. Jack is committed to raising money for his Papa, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. You can support Jack’s GoFundMe page HERE.