City Club of Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot

May 28, 2019

Mayor Lori Lightfoot – City of Chicago

Lori Lightfoot

Lori Lightfoot, an experienced manager, advocate and reform expert, was elected as Chicago’s 56th mayor in 2019. Lightfoot has worked at the city and federal level to make government more accountable and accessible. As mayor, she will work to create opportunity for every Chicagoan—regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, economic status, or neighborhood.

Lightfoot has been committed to public service and social justice throughout her legal career. She has been a federal prosecutor and served in a number of leadership roles in Chicago city government. From 2015 to 2018 Lightfoot served as President of the Chicago Police Board. As chair of the Police Accountability Task Force, she and her colleagues issued a frank and powerful report revealing systemic problems within the Chicago Police Department and calling for a significant overhaul of Chicago’s police accountability infrastructure and reinvestment in training and other areas.

Lori and her spouse, Amy Eshleman, live on the near northwest side with their 10-year-old daughter.