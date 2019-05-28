× Christopher Carosa shares some hamburger history for National Hamburger Day

Bill and Wendy celebrate National Hamburger Day with author and columnist Christopher Carosa whose book “Hamburger Dreams: How Classic Crime Solving Techniques Helped Crack The Case of America’s Greatest Culinary Mystery,” investigates the hotly debated origin of the classic hamburger. Carosa also talks about vegan burgers, dissolves common misconceptions about burger history, and answers some listener questions.

